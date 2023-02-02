US$1.4 million worth of ganja seized in Portmore

The Narcotics Police Division on Tuesday seized approximately 1100 pounds of compressed ganja during an operation in Portmore, St Catherine.

The police say about 8:30 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they signalled the driver of a Honda Step Wagon motor car to stop.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly disobeyed the instruction of the police and sped off.

The police team them pursued the driver who later abandoned the vehicle and ran into bushes.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and 1100 pounds of compressed ganja was allegedly found.

The police say the illicit drug has an estimated street value of US$1.4 million.

