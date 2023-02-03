Alleged robber identified using finger left behind at crime scene

The Hunts Bay Police in St Andrew have listed a man as wanted based on a finger left behind at the scene of a robbery.

He is Herbert Wallace, otherwise called 'Rickie', of a Riverton City address, in Kingston 11.

The police allege that he robbed a business establishment on Colleyville Avenue, in Kingston 20 on November 28, 2022.

They say Wallace was in the process of robbing the business when he accidentally shot off his finger after taking a sum of money from the proprietor.

He reportedly bolted from the scene leaving the finger behind.

Detectives from the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Branch submitted the finger to the lab, where it was run through the fingerprint database and a match was reportedly made to Wallace.

The Hunts Bay Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Herbert Wallace to contact them at 876-923-7111 or Crime Stop at 311.

They noted that Wallace now has a missing index finger.

