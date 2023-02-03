Another major gun find at MoBay wharf

There has been another major gun find at the wharf in Montego Bay, St James.

The discovery was made at the Port Handlers warehouse.

Sources told The Gleaner that a large number of firearms was seized, noting that the counting by law enforcement is currently under way.

And according to our sources, the guns were sent in the name of the same person who was expected to receive last week Friday's shipment of 22 guns which were found at the Seaboard Warehouse on the other side of the Free Zone area.

More information to come.

