Curfews imposed in West Kingston, several Clarendon communities

A curfew has been imposed in Tivoli Gardens in the Kingston Western Police Division.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Friday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along Spanish Town Road from the intersection with Industrial Terrace to the intersection with Heywood Street and Matthews Lane;

East: Along Matthews Lane from the intersection with Spanish Town Road to the intersection with Water Lane;

South: Along Water Lane from the intersection with Matthews Lane, continue onto Marcus Garvey Drive to the intersection with Industrial Terrace;

West: Along Industrial Terrace from the intersection with Marcus Garvey Drive to the intersection with Spanish Town Road.

In the meantime, a 48-hour curfew has also been imposed on multiple communities across Clarendon.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Friday and will also remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along Rosewell Road from the intersection of Hazard Drive with Paisley Avenue to the intersection with Kennedy Lane;

East: Along Kennedy Lane from the intersection with Rosewell Road continuing along the Bustamante Highway to the dirt track at the back of Savannah Cross community;

South: Along an imaginary line approximately 1320 metres from the dirt track at the back of Savannah Cross community to the dirt track at the back of Rhules Pen (Dampy) community;

West: Along an imaginary line approximately 1870 metres from the dirt track at the back of Rhules Pen (Dampy) community to the intersection of Hazard Drive with Paisley Avenue at the northern boundary.

AND

North: From the intersection of Hazard Drive and Paisley Avenue running easterly along Rosewell Road (Back Road) to the intersection of Kennedy Lane and Rosewell Road. (1.66 km)

East: From the intersection of Kennedy Lane and Rosewell Road running southerly along the roadway with an imaginary line running further south across the Bustamante Highway to the back of Savannah Cross community to a dirt track. (1.82 km)

South: An imaginary line running westerly from a dirt track at the back of Savannah Cross to a dirt track at the back of Rhules (Dampy) community. (1.32 km)

West: Along an imaginary line running northerly from the dirt track at the back of Rhules pen (Dampy) community to the intersection of hazard Drive and Paisley Avenue. (1.87 km)

