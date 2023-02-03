Firefighters threaten industrial action

Unions representing firefighters have given the Ministry of Finance 10 days to begin talks on the proposed new salary structure.

A release issued by the Jamaica Association of Local Government Officers (JALGO) said normalcy could not be guaranteed at the Jamaica Fire Brigade if the ministry fails to respond.

It said unions representing uniformed workers at the fire brigade have been seeking since May 2022 to have the discussions start.

JALGO added that unsuccessful attempts were also made in October 2022.

"In light of what seems to be the unwillingness of the ministry to engage in discussions on the matter, the workers are now understandably restive and have mandated the unions to advise that if discussions do not commence within the next 10 days, industrial peace at the brigade cannot be guaranteed," the release said.

The Government in December started to implement the public sector compensation review to overhaul the structure of salaries and other emoluments in the public service.

