Gov't moving quickly to amend child seat rules for taxis

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the Government will amend the law requiring a child restraint system in public passenger vehicles “as quickly as possible” amid public outcry.

"It may come in the form of amendments to the regulations, which can be done very quickly by a ministerial direction, which might not necessarily need to go to Parliament, or if it does, as soon as possible in Parliament," he stated.

Speaking at a press briefing at Jamaica House on Friday afternoon, Holness said more extensive revision would come in about two months.

Holness noted that since the coming into force of the new Road Traffic Act on Wednesday some public passenger vehicle operators have expressed unwillingness to transport children.

He noted that the child restraint requirement was placed in the law to ensure the safety of children. However, he said the recent developments have raised questions about whether the implementation of the new regulations also put the safety of children at risk.

“For the government, and I'm sure for parents and for the reasonable Jamaicans looking on, what we wouldn't want to happen is for our children to be in an unsafe position because they cannot get access to public transportation,” he said.

Earlier head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the JCF, announced that the police would use their discretion until review of the law is completed.

"As a result of this ongoing review the police will use their discretion in relation to the seat belts and the child restraint systems and will allow public passenger vehicles to operate as it were under the old law until that review has been completed," he explained.

Under the new Road Traffic Act, motorists will incur a $5,000 fine if transporting a child in a vehicle without a restraint system.

