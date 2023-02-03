Grace vienna sausage among canned meat recall in US

American consumer packaged goods company Conagra Brands, Inc. has issued a recall for canned vienna sausages due to a packaging defect that it says may cause the products to become tainted without showing any outward signs of contamination.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Conagra indicated that the recall has affected approximately 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products.

Recalled brands include Grace Kennedy, Armour, Great Value, Kroger, Goya, Prairie Belt, and Hargis House.

In a statement, FSIS said the products subject to recall bear establishment number “P4247” on the cans.

It explained that the problem was discovered when Conagra notified FSIS after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment's warehouse.

A subsequent investigation by the establishment determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow food borne pathogens to enter the cans, the agency added.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” FSIS noted.

“Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” it added.

Noting that it is concerned that some products may be on retail shelves or in consumers' pantries, FSIS is urging consumers not to consume them.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” it stated.

