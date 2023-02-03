Man accused of killing woman's son who intervened in their domestic dispute remanded

A St Catherine resident who allegedly shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to intervene in a domestic dispute was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Fifty-three-year-old Conron Johnson, otherwise called Chroma and Con, a labourer of Roadside district, Mount Rosser, St Catherine, was ordered to appear in the Gun Court on February 24.

It is alleged that about 4 a.m., on January 18, Johnson was at home when a dispute developed between himself and his female partner.

During the argument, he reportedly threatened to kill her with a gun he had in his possession.

Upon hearing the commotion, the woman's son, Clayton Turner, 28-year-old labourer, of Roadside District, Ewarton, St Catherine, intervened and was allegedly shot by Johnson.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Johnson reportedly fled the scene.

Turner was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson was held by the police and was subsequently charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of firearm with intent to commit a felony.

-Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.