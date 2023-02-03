Man allegedly beaten during arrest granted $500,000 bail

A man who was arrested and charged in relation to the alleged seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition in St Jago Gardens in St Catherine last month was today granted $500,000 bail.

The bail application for 34-year-old plumber Oshane Riley was made in the St Catherine Parish Court by attorney-at-law Hugh Thompson before Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Allyene.

Thompson said his client denies the allegations.

He told the court that Riley was beaten by soldiers resulting in him being hospitalised for 10 days.

He also stated that he was so badly injured that a CT scan had to be done before he could interview him.

The lawyer also told the court that his client only had a Guinness bottle in his possession when he was accosted.

And he told the court that Riley has no conviction.

The bail application was upheld by Allyene.

As part of his bail, Riley was ordered to report to the Spanish Town Police Station on Tuesdays and to surrender his travel documents.

The matter will be heard in the Gun Court on February 24.

Allegations are that on January 15 police and soldiers were called to a scene in the community of St Jago Gardens in Spanish Town.

It is being further alleged that when the team arrived close to the scene Riley was reportedly observed bending over with an object.

He was reportedly told not to move.

When the area was searched, the security forces reportedly discovered a pistol along with 13 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition.

Riley allegedly resisted while being taken into custody and the police indicated that he had to be subdued.

He reportedly sustained injuries and had to be taken to hospital for medical attention.

Riley was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

- Rasbert Turner

