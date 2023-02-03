Man who was named as a person of interest killed in suspected reprisal

The Police have theorised that Friday's murder of 37-year-old Dwayne Smith in Mount Hindmost, Chapelton, Clarendon, was a reprisal killing.

They believe it stemmed from the January 23 murder of 58-year-old farmer, Selvin Dunkley, of the same community.

It has been reported that about 11 a.m., on Friday, Smith, a mason, was washing a motor vehicle along the roadway, when he was pounced upon by gunmen who fired several shots hitting him in the upper body.

Smith fell to the ground and the gunmen escaped on foot.

The Police were summoned and Smith was taken to the Chapelton Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police say Smith was named a person of interest in Dunkley's murder.

The police say a person of interest has been identified in relation to Friday's murder.

