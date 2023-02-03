NWA resumes work on canal in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth

The National Works Agency (NWA) has commenced another phase of work on the drainage improvement system for the community of Treasure Beach in St Elizabeth.

Three phases of works have so far been done, including the construction of box culverts and earth and concrete drains on the Treasure Beach Drainage Improvement System.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says this fourth phase of work will result in the construction of over 200 metres of concrete walls and the construction of an invert.

The NWA says the work area extends from the box culvert near the Lashing's Guest House to the vicinity of the Women's Centre.

The works being undertaken form part of a contract valued at just under $41 million and should be completed by the end of April.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The NWA says the Treasure Beach Drainage Improvement System became a necessity following flood events relating to the passage of Tropical storms Emily, Dennis and Wilma.

These unusual weather events resulted in significant flooding in the community, forcing several residents from their homes and leaving sections of the community inaccessible, the agency stated.

The NWA says it is seeking to build out the reinforced concrete drainage network, which will see the linking of channels from the ponds, including the Great Pond to the Caribbean Sea.

The lower section of the channel that enters the sea was completed under an earlier phase of the works, as were two box culverts, said the NWA.

Shaw says the goal of the project is not to drain the Great Pond, but to ensure that excess stormwater flows from the pond will enter the Caribbean Sea.

Motorists travelling towards Old Wharf are reminded to obey the instructions of the flagmen and traffic signs posted along the corridor during the period of the works.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.