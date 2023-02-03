Person of Interest in 2020 Nelson Street fatal gun attack charged

A man who was on Wednesday listed as a person of interest in a 2020 murder has been arrested and charged.

He is 27-year-old Oneil Stewart, otherwise called 'Nero Blacks', of Elgin Street, Kingston 14, who was on Thursday charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition for the May 26, 2020, shooting death of Gregory Crossley, otherwise called 'Boops', on Nelson Street, Kingston 14.

The police report that about 8:25 p.m., Crossley went to a nearby shop where he was attacked, chased and shot multiple times by Stewart and other men.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Stewart turned himself in to the police on Thursday, February 02, and was subsequently charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.

