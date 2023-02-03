Police to relax enforcement of child seat requirement for taxis

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it will refrain from ticketing public transport operators who do not comply with the requirement for child restraint systems for young passengers while a review of the law is being carried out.

Under the new Road Traffic Act, motorists will incur a $5,000 fine if transporting a child in a vehicle without a restraint system.

Uproar from transport operators about the provision has led the Government to announce it will be taking another look at that requirement.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gary McKenzie, the head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the JCF, said the police will use their discretion, in the meantime.

"As a result of this ongoing review the police will use their discretion in relation to the seat belts and the child restraint systems and will allow public passenger vehicles to operate as it were under the old law until that review has been completed," he explained.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The matter is to be reviewed at the next meeting of the National Road Safety Council, to be held on February 9.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.