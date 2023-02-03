PPV licence renewal to open on February 13

The Transport Authority is reporting that it will begin accepting new and renewal applications for all categories of public passenger vehicles and commercial carriers starting Monday, February 13, 2023.

The authority says this is to facilitate the timely submission and processing of road licences and commercial carriers applications, which expire on March 31.

To complement this process, the agency says it has been facilitating motor vehicle examinations for public transportation since January 3.

Under this early motor vehicle examination facility, licensees are not required to pay the motor vehicle examination fees upfront, as the fees are collected at the time of submission of the applications.

Public passenger vehicle operators and commercial carriers are urged to renew their road licences before March 31 to avoid the late payment penalty.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.