Social media influencer accused of rape granted $600,000 bail

A popular Tic Tok influencer and Youtuber who was recently arrested and charged following allegations that he raped a close family member was today offered $600,000 bail when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Nashane Findley, 28, who is also known as 'Jabass', was arrested on January 28 and later charged with rape and indecent assault.

The upcoming entertainer was charged following allegations that he sexually assaulted the complainant at her home on a Sunday night in September of last year.

The complainant later reported the matter in December.

The accused was reportedly drinking alcohol at the time of the alleged incident.

In court today, his lawyer, Courtney Rowe, denied the allegations during a bail hearing before Parish Judge Jacqueline Wilcott.

The lawyer submitted that both parties had an altercation two days before the alleged incident and that the complaint was made against his client out of malice.

Findley was subsequently offered bail on condition that he reports to the Constant Spring Police Station and that he is not to be seen in the community in which the complainant lives.

Findley, who is also being represented by attorney-at-law John Jacobs, is to return to court on March 3.

- Tanesha Mundle

