Update | GraceKennedy says Jamaica not affected by vienna sausage recall

GraceKennedy Limited says the recall issued for canned vienna sausage by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) does not affect products in Jamaica.

The department's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) advised on Tuesday that the canned meats are being recalled by Conagra Brands, Inc. due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become tainted without showing any outward signs of contamination.

Conagra indicated that the recall has affected approximately 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products.

Noting that it is concerned that some products may be on retail shelves or in consumers' pantries, the agency urged the public not to consume them.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” it stated.

GraceKennedy noted that the affected batch of Grace Chicken Vienna Sausages is only distributed in North East USA by Conagra Brands, a USDA-approved supplier of vienna sausages to Grace Foods USA.

“No markets outside the US or other batches are affected,” the company stated.

