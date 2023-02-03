Update | At least 60 guns identified in MoBay wharf find

Law enforcement personnel have so far identified at least 60 illegal guns in today's major seizure at the wharf in Montego Bay, St James.

The Gleaner was informed that the count includes five rifles and 55 handguns.

The shipment is still being processed.

The guns were discovered at the Port Handlers warehouse.

According to our sources, the firearms were sent in the name of the same person who was expected to receive last week Friday's shipment of 22 guns which were found at the Seaboard Warehouse on the other side of the Free Zone area.

More information to come.

