Digicel Foundation outfits Old Harbour Primary with new ICT room, devices

Teachers and students at Old Harbour Primary School in St Catherine can now operate in more modern convenience with the addition of a fully functioning information communications technology (ICT) room valued at $7 million, courtesy of Digicel Foundation.

The facility, which is equipped with 12 laptops and 12 tablets, was handed over to the school on Thursday.

THANKFUL FOR THE SUPPORT

Principal George Goode thanked the company for its support and said that the gadgets will aid in the delivery of lessons.

“We will be using the room to give holistic development to our students, which will make them fully functional in a globalised environment,” Goode said, “While we stressed academics, we will also be introducing coding and gaming.”

The principal said that the 21st-century methods of teaching differed from traditional models and that administrators had to place less emphasis on chalk to engage technologically inclined students.

Goode said he was heartened at how quickly Digicel Foundation responded to Old Harbour Primary’s proposal.

Chairperson of Digicel Foundation, Jean Lowrie-Chin, said that her organisation aimed to donate computers to 10 rural schools islandwide. Old Harbour Primary is third in line, with Anchovy Primary in St James and Harry Watch Primary in Manchester the other beneficiaries so far.

‘’It is our commitment to education and we will continue to give assistance to schools ... This is a way to bridge the digital divide. It is very pleasing that this ICT room will help to make these students more equipped academically. They can research everything. Therefore, it is a worthwhile gesture,’’ Lowrie-Chin said.

Meanwhile, Icylin Golding, custos of St Catherine, said that the school had progressed significantly since her time as a student there.

‘’I attended here at a time when there were holes on the desks for ink to be placed in for writing, but it is a great achievement to see the school achieve such growth and maintain its good name. I do know that with the addition of these items then you students can learn everything, but kindly use it for good,” said Golding.

“I personally want to thank Digicel Foundation for this great addition to my school. After all, this is where it started for me.”

Grade-six student Aviel Purcell, who delivered the vote of thanks, declared her pleasure of being among the 1,309 students of the school who will be benefiting from the investment.