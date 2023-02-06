23-y-o charged for fatal gun attack at MoBay guest house

The police have charged a 23-year-old man for the shooting death of another at a guest house in Bogue Hill, Montego Bay, St James last month.

Javaughn Brown of Baillieston, Clarendon has been charged with murder and using a prohibited weapon to commit murder.

Brown's court date is being arranged.

He is charged with the Monday, January 02 murder of Sean Patterson, who was visiting Jamaica from Great Britain.

The police report that at about 12:10 p.m., Patterson was at the guest house when a gunman approached him and opened gunfire, hitting him in the upper body.

The police were summoned and Patterson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brown was subsequently arrested during an operation in Kingston by members of the Counter-terrorism and Organized Crime Branch (C-TOC).

He was later interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

He subsequently gave a caution statement.

A file was submitted to the Office Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), which ruled that he be charged.

