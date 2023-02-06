Beachy Stout’s son gets 20-year prison sentence for slaying wife

Jamaican born US Air Force Major Andre McDonald was handed the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison a short while ago.

He was convicted on Friday of manslaughter in a Texas court for the gruesome 2019 death of his wife, Andreen McDonald.

McDonald, 40, is the son of 67-year-old businessman Everton “Beachy Stout” McDonald.

The elder McDonald, who is accused of murdering both his wives in Jamaica, is currently in custody and scheduled to stand trial in September for the murder of his second wife.

-Andre Williams

