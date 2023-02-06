Imani Duncan-Price not to contest Central Kingston seat

People's National Party (PNP) caretaker for Central Kingston Imani Duncan-Price is not to contest the next election.

Duncan-Price today indicated her decision to party president Mark Golding and party chairperson Dr Angela Brown Burke.

She stated that she is giving her attention to the Imani, Grace & Love Foundation, which has embarked on a project that provides affordable housing solutions for the working class in the Caribbean and is set to move to the next level of implementation.

The foundation has been working with partners locally and internationally to identify cost-effective and environmentally sustainable construction methods.

As the scope and responsibilities of the project have started to significantly increase, Duncan-Price said she has decided not to go up again for the seat as the party prepares strategically for a future election.

“Nothing can ever separate my heart from the people of Central Kingston. For four years we walked and worked shoulder to shoulder, building and executing plans for the betterment of the constituency,” said Duncan-Price in a media release today.

“This is a hard decision for me and I want the people to know that even though I will no longer be the PNP representative on their behalf I remain 100% committed to everything we have built together. My friends, community leaders, women, men, and children of Central Kingston will always have my support,” she added.

