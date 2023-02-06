Kingston Western police list wanted men, persons of interest

The Kingston Western police have listed three people from the division as wanted for murder.

The men, who are all of Arnett Gardens, Kingston, addresses, are being asked to report to the police immediately.

They are Antonique Ellis, otherwise called 'Noki'; Shadane McKenzie, otherwise called 'Murphy' and 'Phillipines'; and Charles Lundgren otherwise called 'Charlie'.

Meanwhile, the police have listed several individuals as persons of interest.

They are being asked to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch by 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They are:

Kareem Martin otherwise called 'Chubbles'

Nakia Campbell otherwise called 'Bolo'

Stuart Burton otherwise called 'Bing'

Andre Barracks otherwise called 'Bups' and 'Rasta'

Nicoy Waldron otherwise called 'Bun Up' and 'Bun Dog'

Kemar Jones otherwise called 'Kisses'

Tori Baugh

Damion Walker otherwise called 'Shines'

Debean Bryce otherwise called 'Dolla Boss'

Raheem Baugh

Corey Cleary

Kevin Smith otherwise called 'Kev'

A man known only as 'Pepper Boy

A man known only as 'Ah Ah'

The police say the persons of interest may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations in the division.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.