Man wanted for Kingston double murder turns himself in

One of the three men who were listed as wanted by the Kingston Western police has turned himself in.

The police say Donovan Rowe, otherwise called 'Chummy', who was wanted for murder, surrendered at the Denham Town Police Station today.

According to the police, Rowe has been implicated in the November 29, 2022 murders of two men on Upper Oxford Street in Kingston.

The other two wanted men are still at large and are being asked to turn themselves in immediately.

They are Jomo Barrett and Anthony Clarke, otherwise called 'Delly'.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating them is being asked to contact the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tipline at 811 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.