Possession of identity information dominates Trelawny Circuit Court

Possession of identity information dominates matters for the new term of the Trelawny Circuit Court.

At today's opening at the courthouse in Duncans, it was outlined that 143 cases are listed for mention or trial for the new circuit, which runs from February 6 to March 3.

Of that number, 55 of the cases are for the offence of possession of identity information.

Thirty-four of those cases were brought over from the previous term while 21 are new matters.

Next on the list are sexual offences, which include rape, buggery and having sex with minors, with 43 cases before the court.

Thirty-eight are old cases and five are new.

And 28 murder cases are listed.

“I wish that the Crown and the defence can establish cooperation so that a fruitful and productive circuit can be achieved. This can be achieved by guilty pleas or no-case submissions based on the evidence presented," said Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Syleen O'Gillvie.

"In the interest of justice I see no problem with such a desire," said attorney-at-law Linton Gordon.

Trial by jury has returned with a number of persons being summoned for jury duty.

- Leon Jackson

