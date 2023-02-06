Trelawny man hit with assault and gun charges

A 25-year-old man from Trelawny has been charged following a February 1 incident in which he allegedly fired an illegal gun after trying to force another man into a car.

Rannaldo Wilson of Race Course in Falmouth Gardens, Trelawny, is charged with assault at common law, possession of prohibited weapon and discharge of prohibited weapon within a public thoroughfare.

The police say about 10:40 a.m., a man was standing at his gate in Race Course when he was approached by Wilson, who was in the company of two other men.

Wilson and one of his companions reportedly alighted from the vehicle, accosted the man at gunpoint, and ordered him to get into the vehicle.

The man refused, following which Wilson allegedly returned to the vehicle and fired two shots before leaving the area.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Wilson turned himself in to the police the same day.

He was questioned and charged on Sunday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.