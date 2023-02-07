Body of man found in St Catherine cane field, suicide suspected

The Shady Grove Police in St Catherine are probing a suspected case of suicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in his car in a cane field last night.

He has been identified as 55-year-old marketer Fredrick Grant of Linstead in the parish.

The deceased was the husband of Dr Claire Grant, Deputy CEO of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group.

The police report that about 8:25 p.m., information led cops to a section of the Worthy Park cane field.

The police say Grant's body was found in the driver's seat with the head slumped over the steering wheel with a gunshot wound to the mouth.

They also reported that a firearm was found beside the body.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

