Changes coming for PPV child safety restraint system amid outcry

The Government is to make amendments to the law governing the use of restraint systems for transporting children.

New guidelines are to be introduced that will be based on the age and size of the child being transported.

Under the new Road Traffic Act, which took effect last week, it is an offence to transport a child without the use of a restraint system, which carries a fine of $5,000.

Motorists, particularly public passenger operators, have hit out against the provision arguing that it is burdensome.

Some operators have gone as far as to refuse to transport children to avoid being ticketed, making their commute difficult.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In a presentation in the House of Representatives this afternoon Transport Minister Audley Shaw said the government has listened to the complaints in the public domain and has moved to effect changes.

Shaw argued that a compromise has to be made given the realities of the public transportation sector in Jamaica.

Here are the proposed changes:

For licensed public passenger cars or buses -

* Children under 1- These minors must be restrained by an adult.

* Children 1-3 years old - These minors may travel with no restraint or be restrained by an adult.

* Children 3-6 years old - They may travel without a restraint or be restrained by an adult or a lap belt.

* Children 6-9 years old – They may travel without a restraint or with a lap belt.

* Children over 9 years old - They may travel without a restraint or travel with a lap belt or travel with a 3-point seat belt.

* Only children of the size and weight of an adult are permitted to travel on the front passenger seat and they must use the adult seat belt.

* Where an adult is restraining a child, the person should not be in the front passenger seat.

* Children are allowed to travel without a restraint but where a lap belt is available it should be used.

* If a child is of a size to use an adult seat belt, this may be used if available.

* In all instances, the driver must wear a seat belt whether operating privately or as a public passenger operator.

In licensed buses and taxis:

* Children are allowed to travel without a restraint but where a lap belt is available it should be used.

* If a child is of a size to use an adult seat belt, this may be used if available.

* In all instances, the driver must wear a seat belt whether operating privately or as a public passenger operator.

Other forms of transportation:

* Children under 1 are to be restrained by an adult in all forms of transportation.

* All other children should be transported using appropriate restraints based on their size and weight.

Shaw asserted that the government has a responsibility to create laws that benefit the well-being of Jamaicans.

There will be no compromise on the intent of the law and the safety of the commuting public, he noted.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.