Man believed to be of unsound mind dies after being hit by car

A man believed to be of an unsound mind this afternoon died after being hit by a car along the Kenilworth Main Road in Hanover.

He is yet to be identified by the Sandy Bay police.

The police report that about 1:45 p.m., a medical doctor attached to the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny was driving his BMW motor car from the direction of the Lucea Hospital towards Montego Bay, St James when the man reportedly walked into the path of the vehicle and was hit.

The man sustained injuries to his head and body.

He died on the spot.

The Sandy Bay police were summoned.

The scene was processed by the police and the body removed.

- Hopeton Bucknor

