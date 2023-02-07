Man charged for murder of British visitor linked to other crimes

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey today disclosed that the man charged for the shooting death of a British national at a guest house in St James last month has been linked to other murders.

Javaughn Brown, 23, of Baillieston, Clarendon, was charged over the weekend for the January 02 murder of Sean Patterson.

Patterson was visiting Jamaica.

Brown, who has been charged with murder and using a prohibited weapon to commit murder, is expected to go to court next week.

Speaking at today's monthly Jamaica Constabulary Force press conference Bailey said that he has been tied to other crimes.

"He was picked up in relation to this matter, but there were additional matters that he was involved with. For example, he was involved with a double murder. In Kingston Central, he was arrested and charged with the murder of two persons. And there is also another murder that took place in Kingston central that he was wanted for. He will be charged with that one,” Bailey said.

- Ainsworth Morris

