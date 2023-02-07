Popular Anchovy, St James bar operator murdered

A popular Anchovy, St James bar operator was gunned down while at Lawson Square in the parish on Monday afternoon.

He is 38-year-old Sheldon Gould who lived in Rohampton district in Anchovy.

The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m.

The police reported that Gould was walking along the roadway when he was pronounced upon by two armed men who opened fire.

He was shot multiple times.

His attackers escaped into the area on foot.

The police were summoned and Gould was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

- Hopeton Bucknor

