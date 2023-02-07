Protest by transport operators impacting attendance at schools in St Ann

Attendance at several schools in St Ann has been severely affected by the current unrest in the public passenger transportation sector.

For a second day today, some transport operators have withdrawn their services.

Principal of York Castle High School in Brown's Town said classes at the institution were shifted to online for today due to the protest by the operators.

Monday was report day at the school so there were no classes.

Only half of the persons expected to turn up to collect reports failed to do so.

Over at Marcus Garvey Technical in St Ann's Bay, classes are in session with a reduced turnout.

“Today is worse than yesterday,” said principal Anniona Jones.

According to Jones, Monday's turnout was around 55 per cent while today the figure fell to between 40 and 50 per cent.

Classes are being delivered by a mix of face-to-face and online.

At Aabuthnott Gallimore High in Alexandria, over 500 students turned up for classes on Monday, from a population of 929.

Principal Eloise Panton said classes were dismissed early on Monday because of the strike by some taxi operators.

She told The Gleaner she was in the process of collating the number of students who turned up for school today.

And she said that she is seeking information from the police regarding the transport and traffic situation to determine if another early dismissal is necessary for today.

Meanwhile, At St Mary High School in Highgate, things are almost back to normal, principal Jullett Sadaar reported.

Just over 50 per cent of students turned up for classes on Monday, she said.

The principal said while travel was affected Monday morning the situation improved in the afternoon allowing students to reach home safely and on time.

“Today it is more normal,” Sadaar disclosed.

- Carl Gilchrist

