Shotgun and cartridges seized in Constant Spring

The police on Tuesday seized a shotgun and seven 12 gauge cartridges at Park Lane, Constant Spring in St Andrew.

The Constant Spring Police say about 4:40 p.m., a team of officers conducted an operation in the area and during the search of a premises the firearm and ammunition were found in a white knitted bag.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

