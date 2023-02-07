St Ann construction worker charged over gun attack

The police in St Ann have charged a man over a gun attack in Parry Town that left another injured.

Charged with wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony is 37-year-old construction worker Ricardo Samuels of Parry Town in Ocho Rios.

The police say the shooting happened about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1.

They report that a man was walking home when he was approached by Samuels and another man.

Samuels then reportedly pointed out the man to his accomplice, who then shot him.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was treated.

A report was made to the police and Samuels was arrested.

Following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney, Samuels was charged on Monday, February 06.

His court date has not been finalised.

