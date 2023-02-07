Three men listed as persons of interest in fatal Gregory Park shooting

The St Catherine South police have listed three men as persons of interest in relation to today's fatal shooting of a woman in Gregory Park in Portmore.

Fifty-two-year-old Diana Griffiths was gunned down at her gate this morning.

Being sought by the police are Sanja Tracey, Ian Thomas, and Miguel Tracey.

The men are being asked to turn themselves in to the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB).

Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts of the men is being asked to contact the St Catherine South police at 876-949- 8422 or Crime Stop at 311.

