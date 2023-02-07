Two men fatally shot by police in Riverton City

Two men were killed during a reported shootout with the police last night in Riverton City, St Andrew.

The police also reported that the cops recovered two firearms following the incident.

It is reported that about 10:50 p.m. the police were on patrol in a section of the community when they came under gunfire.

The police reportedly took evasive action and the fire was returned.

During a search of the area, the two unidentified men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The incident has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The St Andrew South police are investigating.

- Andre Williams

