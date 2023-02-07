Woman murdered at her gate in Gregory Park

A woman was this morning shot and killed by gunmen in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine.

She has been identified as 52-year-old Diana Griffiths.

It is reported that around 9:30 she was sitting at her gate when she was approached by armed men who opened fire.

The injured woman was taken to Spanish Town Hospital where she succumbed.

Some time ago, a shop belonging to the woman, who was a well-known party worker for the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), was gutted by fire.

The incident was suspected to be the work of arsonists.

JLP officials including Member of Parliament for the area Alando Terrelonge and fellow MP and deputy general secretary Dr Andrew Wheatley visited the scene.

The fatal shooting was condemned.

- Ruddy Mathison

