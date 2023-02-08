11-y-o Taevion Morgan wins 2023 Gleaner's Children's Own Spelling Bee
Published:Wednesday | February 8, 2023 | 4:56 PM
Eleven-year-old Taevion Morgan today won the 2023 Gleaner's Children's Own Spelling Bee competition.
The deCarteret College student took the top prize after successfully spelling H-E-B-D-O-M-A-D-A-L on the first try.
Hebdomadal is a term used to describe something that happens or takes place once a week or every week.
Morgan was all smiles on being crowned national champion.
Ardenne High's Johnathan Bailey placed second.
The Spelling Bee is Jamaica's longest-running educational competition.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.