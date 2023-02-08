11-y-o Taevion Morgan wins 2023 Gleaner's Children's Own Spelling Bee

Eleven-year-old Taevion Morgan today won the 2023 Gleaner's Children's Own Spelling Bee competition.

The deCarteret College student took the top prize after successfully spelling H-E-B-D-O-M-A-D-A-L on the first try.

Hebdomadal is a term used to describe something that happens or takes place once a week or every week.

Morgan was all smiles on being crowned national champion.

Ardenne High's Johnathan Bailey placed second.

The Spelling Bee is Jamaica's longest-running educational competition.

