Cabbies in St Ann strike for a third day

Taxi operators in St Ann are for a third straight day protesting against some provisions of the new Road Traffic Act by blocking roads and staying off the job.

The revised Act carries heavy fines for various breaches, with taxi operators in several parishes contending they cannot sustain their business under the new regulations. The protests are also in part over outstanding traffic ticket issues.

The Transport Minister Audley Shaw has since announced that changes are coming to sections of the Act, including in relation to the contentious child seat issue.

This morning, fires were reportedly lit at several sections of the roadway between Brown's Town and Runaway Bay by the protestors who began their action before sunrise.

Quick response from police and fire personnel quelled the disturbance and traffic flow has been restored.

Taxi operators remain off the job, however, striking another blow to the education sector where some students have been prevented from attending school for face-to-face sessions.

Yesterday several schools reported that over half of their students were unable to attend school over the first two days of the protests.

Principal of York Castle High School, Raymon Treasure, urged taxi operators to end their protests.

York Castle, like some other schools, was forced to revert to online classes as attendance dropped dramatically amid the protest.

- Carl Gilchrist

