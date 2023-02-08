Chef's quick action quells fire at Buff Bay Primary

A chef from the Buff Bay Primary School in Portland is now being treated for smoke inhalation following a fire this morning at that institution.

Principal Jacqueline Edwards said quick action on the part of the chef, Tajay Williams, prevented the fire from spreading to other areas of the school.

According to the Principal, after realising that an electrical breaker had caught fire in the school's library, Williams quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and attempted to douse the fire, however, she said that effort proved to be unsuccessful.

"He then ran to another area of the school for another fire extinguisher, but on his return, he fell. He somehow picked himself up and re-enter the library where he managed to put out the fire," said Edwards.

Williams was later taken to a nearby clinic where is being treated. No one was injured in the blaze, which was confined to the breaker in the library.

The Buff Bay Fire Department reportedly inspected the school and gave the all clear signal.

- Gareth Davis

