Constable charged for allegedly fracturing man's jaw during altercation

A police constable has been charged in relation to the assault of a man at the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew, on June 10, 2022.

Constable Marlon Morris was placed before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday to answer to the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Based on reports, there was a physical altercation between Constable Morris and the complainant during a search, which resulted in the complainant sustaining several fractures to his jaw and broken teeth.

He was charged following an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Constable Morris was offered bail in the sum of $100,000 with surety and reporting conditions. He was further ordered not to interfere with the witness.

He's to return to court on April 6.

