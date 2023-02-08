Five men wanted by St Catherine police

The St Catherine North police have listed five men as wanted for various crimes committed in the division.

In a media release on Wednesday, the police said "in an effort to continue their robust efforts to improve the safety of residents and people, who conduct business in the St Catherine North Police Division" they were making an urgent appeal for the men to turn themselves in to the Spanish Town police immediately.

They are:

Twenty-eight-year-old Kemo Bloomfield, otherwise called 'Dutch', 'Daddy', 'Earth and 'Shooter', of Tawes Meadows, Spanish Town, St Catherine. Bloomfield is wanted for murder and illegal possession of firearm.

Dean Norman, otherwise called 'Max', of Berwick district, Bog Walk and Above Rocks district, both in St Catherine. Norman is wanted for murder.

Kevin Fletcher, otherwise called 'Tippy', of Victoria district, Linstead, St Catherine. Wanted for shooting with intent.

Junior Brown of Springvale district, Bog Walk, St Catherine, and a Greendale, Manchester address. He is wanted for murder.

Fifty-year-old Radcliffe Perry, otherwise called 'Raddy', of York Street, Victoria district, Linstead in St Catherine. He is wanted for wounding with intent and robbery with aggravation.

These men are asked to turn themselves in to the Spanish Town police by 5 p.m., on Thursday.

In addition, anyone with information that can assist the police in locating these men is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305 or Crime Stop at 311.

