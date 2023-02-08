Green Island police assist ailing coworkers

WESTERN BUREAU:

TWO AILING Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officers attached to the Green Island Police Station in the Hanover Division are more confident today that they will be able to access much-needed medical care, as they were presented with a donation, courtesy of the Green Island Police Officers’ Outreach Programme.

The programme has been ongoing for a number of years, and is used by the officers attached to that station as an avenue to assist persons in need, who are residents in the 37 western Hanover communities that fall under their policing jurisdiction.

“We have been staging fundraising events over the years, and have been using the proceeds to assist several persons across our policing area; and now the planning committee members have decided that it is about time that we assist one of our own,” Police Inspector in charge of the Green Island Police Station, Mervin Hodges, told The Gleaner.

During the interview, Hodges stated that the donation is to assist the officers with medical expenses.

“We Green Island Police Outreach Committee had the fundraising event on Saturday, January 28, and we got fantastic community support from all the communities that fall under our policing jurisdiction,” he stated.

He pointed out that two members of staff at the Green Island Police Station who are at work, but ailing quietly, are in need of surgery and were selected to benefit from the funds raised at the event, with the hope that the donations will go a far way in assisting their speedy recovery.

“I know that the Police Federation has been approached, but I also know that that request has to go through a process. But at the Green Island Police Station, we are making our contribution out of the goodness of our heart,” Hodges stated, although not disclosing the amount that the individuals received.

Hodges was very thankful to all the stakeholders and other community persons who supported the fundraising event, noting that it was for a worthy cause and as far as he knows, it is greatly appreciated.

He said that both recipients were surprised that they were chosen as beneficiaries, but were very receptive and expressed appreciation for the donations, adding that the dates for their respective surgeries will be confirmed soon.

“They both said that the donations will go a far way in helping them to take care of their medical expenses and to restore their health,” Hodges stated.

One businessman in the community who was very supportive of the fundraising event, but who did not want his name disclosed, told The Gleaner that officers at the Green Island Police Station have been doing an exceptional job in trying to keep peace in the surrounding districts, and their approach towards community policing has been successful.

“I will always contribute to their planned events, as I can see that they are trying their very best at keeping the peace in the communities,” he stated.

EVERY EFFORT

Meanwhile, Hodges told The Gleaner that while the Green Island police make every effort to be involved in as many community activities as possible, such as community sporting activities, games and social events, they will be staging a peace march on Saturday, February 11, in the Logwood area. He said that the peace march will be held in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development, and noted their hope to reduce crime.

“It is our dream that the Green Island police area will see improvements in the police-resident relations, and also that the residents will be more receptive to the police with regard to us keeping them safe. And it is our pledge that there will be a reduction in all major crimes in the Green Island area for 2023,” Hodges said.

