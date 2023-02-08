Man charged for 2021 Red Hills Road attack that left three dead, four injured

The police have charged a 26-year-old man for the July 2021 gun attack on Red Hills Road, St Andrew, that left three people dead and four others injured.

Damion Taylor, otherwise called 'Demon', a labourer of Woodrow Street, Kingston 12, was on Tuesday charged with murder, wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

He was charged after being pointed out during an identification parade and after being interviewed.

His court date is being finalised.

The attack happened on the night of Sunday, July 25, 2021.

The police report that about 7:50 p.m., a group of persons were standing along a roadway when Taylor and two other men came up and opened fire.

Seven persons were hit, three fatally.

The deceased were later identified as 27-year-old Rushane White, otherwise called 'Barber', 29-year-old Kemonie White, otherwise called 'Shella', both of Park Lane, St Andrew, and 27-year-old Alex Henry, otherwise called 'Pelpa', a labourer of Red Hills Road also in the parish.

Following investigations, Taylor was arrested.

He was later charged.

