Man in St Catherine stabbing deemed fit to plead

A man said to be mentally challenged who repeatedly stabbed another in St Catherine in September 2022 was today deemed fit to enter a plea.

The ruling was made in the case against 44-year-old Marlon Henry in the St Catherine Parish Court by parish judge Desiree Alleyne.

When asked by the judge if he had legal representation, Henry, a labourer of Point Hill in the parish, said no.

Henry, who is charged with wounding with intent, was further remanded until February 16.

It is being alleged that on September 29, 2022, the complainant was accompanied by a relative on a visit to see a woman.

Henry allegedly attacked the man, stabbing him repeatedly.

The injured man was taken to hospital and a report was subsequently made to the police.

Following an investigation, he was arrested and later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

