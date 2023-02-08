Nine spellers left in Gleaner’s Children’s Own Spelling Bee
Nine finalists are now battling in the second round of The Gleaner's Children's Own Spelling Bee competition.
After a riveting first round this morning, the following finalists and their handicap count were announced:
Johnathan Bailey, one handicap
Nathan Bailey, zero handicap
Mickran Campbell, zero handicap
Jordaine Salmon, zero handicap
Taevion Morgan, two handicaps
Eve Victoria Williams, zero handicap
Khalil James, zero handicap
Daneil Robinson, zero
Michael Fletcher, zero handicap
The second round of the competition is now in session.
- Ainsworth Morris
