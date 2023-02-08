Nine spellers left in Gleaner’s Children’s Own Spelling Bee

Nine finalists are now battling in the second round of The Gleaner's Children's Own Spelling Bee competition.

After a riveting first round this morning, the following finalists and their handicap count were announced:

Johnathan Bailey, one handicap

Nathan Bailey, zero handicap

Mickran Campbell, zero handicap

Jordaine Salmon, zero handicap

Taevion Morgan, two handicaps

Eve Victoria Williams, zero handicap

Khalil James, zero handicap

Daneil Robinson, zero

Michael Fletcher, zero handicap

The second round of the competition is now in session.

- Ainsworth Morris

