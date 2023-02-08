Police constable charged for raping and robbing woman in St Elizabeth

Constable Alwayne Hill, one of four policemen arrested for the alleged sexual assault and robbery of a female motorist on January 30, has been charged with multiple offences following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“I can only confirm that we made a ruling on the matter and dispatched it to the police,” DPP Paula Llewelyn told The Gleaner.

The police have confirmed that Hill has been charged with forcible abduction, rape, corruptly soliciting, simple larceny and grievous sexual assault.

However, a date for him to appear in court is yet to be decided.

It is alleged that the complainant was driving along the Crawford main road in St Elizabeth when she was signalled to stop by a team of policemen and a traffic offence was pointed out to her.

The complainant reportedly offered the cops money to avoid being ticketed, but they demanded more.

She was accompanied to an automated teller machine but failed to withdraw the sum they demanded.

She was then instructed to drive to a supermarket, where she was taken to the back of the building and allegedly raped by the accused, who also made threats against her life.

Her debit card was also used to make purchases.

The matter was reported to the police and a case file was prepared and submitted to the DPP, who recommended that Hill be charged.

The other three cops have been released.

“The JCF is assuring the public that such allegations are taken seriously and that it is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens”, said Major General Antony Anderson, Commissioner of Police, while commending the investigators for their speed, efficiency and professionalism in handling the case.

- Mark Titus

