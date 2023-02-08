Prosecutors, cops reviewing SSL fraud evidence
The police have been involved in a series of meetings with prosecutors as they pore over evidence in the Stocks & Securities Limited (SSL) fraud scandal.
Another meeting was scheduled to take place Tuesday evening.
The disclosure was made by Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey at a Jamaica Constabulary Force press conference earlier in the afternoon.
A number of domestic and international law-enforcement agencies are participating in the investigation, including the Financial Investigations Division, the Fraud Squad, the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Bailey said that the joint investigation was gathering steam.
“It’s a joint investigation that is ongoing. I am not going into details, but they are making significant progress,” he told reporters.
Approximately $3 billion is believed to have been fleeced from dozens of account holders, including retired sprinter Usain Bolt, who has lost $2 billion.
A former wealth adviser of SSL has reportedly admitted to stealing much of the money.
A search of two premises connected to her was carried out last month, resulting in the seizure of documents and electronic devices.