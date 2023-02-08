Sierra Leone forging stronger trade links with Jamaica

In an effort to forge stronger trade relations between Jamaica and Sierra Leone, the West African state has set up a new consular office in Red Hills, St Andrew.

At the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith commended Sierra Leone for establishing the site during Reggae Month, participating in the birthday celebration of the late Bob Marley, and attending the Global Tourism Resilience Conference.

The consular office is located 16 Asquith Drive.

Johnson Smith said the ties between Jamaica and Sierra Leone run deep and wide.

“I am delighted that Sierra Leone has now established a physical presence in Jamaica to complement the very able leadership that High Commissioner Wai has been providing from Washington,” Johnson Smith said of Sidique Wai, the African state’s representative.

“Today’s ceremony is a testament to the commitment of both our governments to build on our solid fraternal ties established formally through diplomatic relations on 15 November in 1967,” she said.

Wai, who is also Sierra Leone’s ambassador to the United States, said the new consulate is a major step in “building bridges across Africa”.

“This launch is a major step in connecting Jamaica with Sierra Leone. We are here to create international trade and investment, economic growth and collaboration between our two nations,” he said.

Professor Rosalea Hamilton, Jamaica’s newly appointed honorary consul to Sierra Leone, said that she was looking forward to doing “amazing things”.