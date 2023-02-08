Taxi operator, 20-y-o man killed in St Ann

Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents in St Ann between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

They have been identified as 62-year-old taxi operator, Kenrick Mignott, of the Warrick Mountain area in Great Pond, Ocho Rios, and 20-year-old Kimanie Lettman of Steer Town.

Mignott was reportedly operating his taxi Tuesday night when men posing as passengers boarded the vehicle around 8:45 p.m.

The men then proceeded to rob him. When Mignott resisted he was shot, thrown from the car and shot again.

Almost six hours later, at 2:30 a.m., Lettman's life was taken when gunmen invaded his home and shot him.

The police were summoned and they took Lettman to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are investigating both incidents.

- Carl Gilchrist

