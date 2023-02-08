Two guns seized following August Town shooting

The St Andrew Central police have seized two firearms and several rounds of ammunition following a shooting incident on Bryce Hill Road in August Town, St Andrew, Tuesday night.

A media release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says about 9:40 p.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

On arrival of the police, one man was reportedly seen with gunshot wounds and a magazine containing thirteen nine millimetre cartridges found beside him.

Investigations led the police to search the premises and a Taurus pistol, a Beretta pistol and three additional cartridges were reportedly found atop a roof.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Another man later turned up at hospital with gunshot wounds, reporting that he was injured in the same area.

Both are being treated under police guard while detectives probe the incident.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.